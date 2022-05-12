OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Ogden police officials say a Rochester man was arrested Thursday in connection to stolen motorcycles.

Authorities say officers responded to a burglary alarm at Hollink Motor Sports on Union Street Thursday morning. They say officers saw a smashed showroom window and several motorcycles missing from the business.

According to police, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a truck and trailer with the stolen motorcycles in the area.

The deputy, along with an officer from the Gates Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, but officials say the suspect refused to stop.

According to law enforcement, a short vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspect vehicle eventually crashed into an unoccupied vehicle on Buffalo Road in the City of Rochester.

Police say two people in the truck that crashed fled from the vehicle and the passenger was apprehended after a foot pursuit by the sheriff’s department. Police say the motorcycles were damaged in the crash, but all were recovered.

Authorities say the suspect is 41-year-old Fermin LLanos-Lacourt. He was issued appearance tickets for charges of third-degree burglary, and third-degree grand larceny. He was released from custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.