Rochester man arrested after fatal Trenaman Street shooting from October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested and charged after the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in October of 2020.

28-year-old Jonathan Spinks has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Lysaun Curry, on Oct. 2, 2020.

According to RPD, Curry and Spinks were known to each other.

RPD officers responded to 41 Trenaman St. around 8 p.m. that evening for the report of a person shot. Upon arrive, they located Curry laying in the driveway.

“Curry was shot multiple times in an ambush style slaying and was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to a statement from RPD.

After a “lengthy investigation” by RPD’s Major Crimes Unit, Spinks was charged on Tuesday, February 9.

Spinks has been in the Monroe County Jail since October 13, 2020 after being charged (and indicted) on burglary, assault and weapons related charges. Those charges stem from an incident on Oct. 10, 2020 in which Spinks is accused of breaking into a residence, then shooting and seriously wounding a female resident.