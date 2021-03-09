Rochester man arrested after fatal altercation on Evergreen Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested following an investigation into a fight that killed one man and hospitalized another in February.

30-year-old Jetta Moss has been charged with second degree murder and first degree assault.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Evergreen Street and St. Paul Street for the report of a group fighting on February 21 around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Jahlil Greer suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body. Greer was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time after arriving on scene officers were notified a second stabbing victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound to the upper body. That victim — a male in his 40s — suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from

the hospital.

“The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit conducted the investigation and discovered there was an argument in the front yard of 34 ½ Evergreen St. among several people known to each other. The argument became physical and the two victims were stabbed,” officials said in a release.

Moss was taken into custody on Tuesday. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.