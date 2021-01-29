Rochester man arrested after crash that killed 1 woman, injured 3 others

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested after a crash from earlier this month that killed one woman and injured three others.

22-year-old Matthew Canales is charged with second degree manslaughter.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and North Chestnut Street for the report of a crash around 9:45 p.m. on January 11.

“Officers learned that a vehicle travelling eastbound on East Main Street passed through the intersection of North Chestnut Street and crashed into a vehicle that was travelling northbound on North Chestnut Street through the intersection of East Main Street.

At the time of the accident, four individuals — including Canales — were injured as a result of the accident and all were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The following day, 33-year-old Sadia Brooks, of Rochester, died as a result of her injuries. The three other individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On January 14, Canales was arraigned on outstanding third degree burglary charges and was remanded. On Monday of this week, Canales was transferred from Strong Hospital to Monroe County Jail. On Wednesday, charges were lodged for second degree manslaughter.

