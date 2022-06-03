OSSIAN, N.Y. (WROC) — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday the arrest of a Monroe County Resident Sunday following the investigation of a domestic dispute.

Deputies said they responded to the Sugar Creek Campground at approximately 2:45 a.m. and an investigation revealed that 35-year-old Michael A. Lloyd of Rochester, N.Y. had physically choked a female individual. During this incident, Llloyd allegedly pushed her to the ground several times and intentionally broke her cell phone.

Investigators said all of the alleged acts were committed against the female, who had a stay-away order of protection against Lloyd.

Lloyd had been charged with first-degree felony criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

Officers said Lloyd was transported to the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. Lloyd posted a $250 cash bail and was released.

Officials from the Livingston County Public Defender’s Office said they were present and represented Lloyd in the court arraignment for his defense. The District Attorney’s office was notified but did not appear to represent the people.