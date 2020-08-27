Rochester man arrested after calling in bomb threat to News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after calling in a bomb threat to News 8 WROC on Wednesday evening.

52-year-old Daryl Albright was charged with second degree aggravated harassment.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers of the Rochester Police Department responded to the call of an unknown person making threatening statements over the phone. Upon arrival, employees evacuated the building and police shutdown area streets for the investigation.

“A K-9 search of the entire property was completed. Nothing was located. Based upon the search of the area and further investigative efforts we do not believe there is any threat to the public so the streets have since been re-opened,” Captain Brian Marone wrote in a statement.

Marone said that during the investigation, Albright was located by the officers and was charged.

No one was injured during the incident.