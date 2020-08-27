Rochester man arrested after Brockport home invasion robbery

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after a home invasion robbery where five victims were held at gunpoint, according to the Brockport Police Department.

23-year-old Malcolm Moore was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery in the first degree and burglary in the first degree.

Moore was accused of robbing five victims at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery which took place in the Village of Brockport in February of 2020.

Moore was arraigned in the Brockport Village Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond.