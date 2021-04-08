Rochester man arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Jay Street in March.

18-year old Benzino Reed was charged with second degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the Rochester Police Department, on March 11, around 10:15 p.m. Reed was operating a 2006 Ford Taurus while driving eastbound on Jay Street.

“While attempting to pass another vehicle going eastbound on Jay St, he crossed the double solid yellow line, entered the westbound lane of Jay Street and struck the victim while he was riding his bicycle westbound on Jay Street,” RPD officials said in a statement.

Reed then fled the scene.

Officers responded to Jay Street for the report of an bicyclist struck and found 57-year-old Kerry Traver in the roadway with severe trauma to his body. Traver was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center, but ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators said Reed attempt to conceal the car from investigators by selling the car to Northside Salvage Yard and having the car crushed.

Reed was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.