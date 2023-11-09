ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Wednesday following the murder of a man on Henion Street last August.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Michael Scott Jr., 21, was arrested while leaving his Buffalo Road home. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On August 4th, 2023, 22-year-old Demetrius Rucker was shot and killed while walking down Henion St. around 7 p.m. During this shooting, a nearby home occupied by an adult and three children under the age of 12 were present was hit by a stray bullet. No one in the home was injured.

Over the past several months, investigators identified Scott as the suspect in the shooting.

Scott was previously arrested with two illegally possessed loaded handguns on September 22, 2022, and was released as charges were pending. Officers said he allegedly shot and killed Demetrius Rucker while out of custody.

Michael Scott’s arraignment took place Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court.