Rochester man arrested in relation to August homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and formally charged in relation to a homicide that happened back in August of 2019.

32-year-old Ronnie Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and fives counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

On August 3, the Rochester Police responded to Fulton Avenue around 9 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found 34-year-old Tremel Ingram from Rochester. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan was arraigned on the charges and is currently remanded to the Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.