Rochester man arrested after Arvine Heights shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested in relation to a shooting that happened on Monday according to the Rochester Police Department.

25-year-old Treshaun Tucker was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

On Monday, RPD responded to Arvine Heights for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a male city resident with a gunshot wound to his lower body. While investigating, a second male city resident, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, arrived at the University of Rochester Medical Center by personal vehicle. Both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Tucker was booked into the Monroe County Jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.

