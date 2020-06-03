Rochester man arrested after allegedly robbing postal worker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after an investigation into the robbery of a U.S. Postal worker.

34-year-old Gregory Anderson was charged with robbery in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the report of a robbery on Tuesday on Bloss Street. Upon arrival, officers were given a description of the suspect and a central section officer eventually stopped and arrested Anderson on Frankfurt Street.

Anderson was booked in the the county jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.