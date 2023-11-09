ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday on drug related charges.

Genesee County Sheriffs and the Batavia Police Department charged Alterique Day, 51, with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

According to deputies, Day sold a quantity of fentanyl to an agent of the Genesee County Drug Task Force in the town of Batavia. He was taken into custody on a sealed indictment warrant out of Genesee County Court.