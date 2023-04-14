ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested on child pornography charges, accused of bringing a 16-year-old Greece teen to Ohio and posting sexually-explicit videos to the content subscription service OnlyFans.

According to prosecutors, the victim was reported missing in November 2022. Investigators learned the teen had been in contact with someone known as “Sky.” Police were able to contact “Sky,” who allegedly told them he was with the victim. Police also spoke with the victim, who said they did not want to return home, and would not tell them where they were.

In December 2022, investigators were made aware of an OnlyFans video allegedly featuring the victim with Matthew Richardson, 35, who also went by the name Skylar “Sky” Ravenwood. Greece police alerted the FBI.

Richardson was arrested on December 9, 2022, when Ohio State Troopers found him and the minor victim in a vehicle that had been stolen in New York State. He was charged with production and distribution of child pornography and stands to face 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted.

A detention hearing is scheduled for April 18.