ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was in court Thursday, accused of stealing United States Postal Service mailbox keys and robbing a USPS letter carrier.

According to prosecutors, postal carriers were warned about a rash of reported USPS key robberies dating back to January, 2023. They said one such robbery happened on May 13 in Rochester.

The alleged robbery happened before 11:30 a.m. on Parsells Avenue. A letter carrier told a postal inspector he believed the suspect had a weapon, felt threatened, and handed over his keys. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect was identified as Tenaj Quamell Carr, 37, who lived a block away from the scene. Prosecutors said the keys were returned about a half hour after police spoke with Carr’s father, at which point a warrant was issued for Carr’s arrest.

Carr was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He appeared before a judge Thursday and was released under electronic monitoring.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.