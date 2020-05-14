Rochester man arrested, accused of pepper-spraying RTS driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a Regional Transit Service bus driver when the driver asked him to leave the already full bus.

61-year-old Marvin Smith was charged with two counts of second degree assault of a transit employee.

On April 24, Rochester Police Department officers responded to North Clinton Avenue for the report of an assaulted RTS driver. According to RPD, Smith boarded the bus via the rear door and was asked to get off by the driver because the bus was full. He argued with the driver, but ultimately exited the bus. Then, RPD said he re-boarded through the front doors and wouldn’t leave when asked again by the driver. Smith allegedly sprayed the driver with what RPD believed to be pepper-spray and fled the scene before police arrived. RPD said cameras inside the bus captured the entire incident.

Smith was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will appear in Rochester City Court at a later date.