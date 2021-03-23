Rochester man arrested, accused of headbutting officer, threatening police with knife

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday night, after investigators say he threatened police with a knife and headbutted an officer, sending him to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Bay Street around 6:30 Tuesday night, where they heard a man yelling from inside a house. They said the man pointed a knife at officers and told them to shoot him.

Police called the Person In Crisis team to the scene, and blocked traffic in the area.

They say the man pointed his knife at three officers multiple times, running at them and asking them to shoot him.

Police say they were able to “verbally de-escalate the situation,” and the man dropped the knife before the Person In Crisis team arrived.

They say the man headbutted an officer as he was being put into a police car. The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was evaluated and given stitches.

The man has been charged with Menacing of a Police Officer and Assault.