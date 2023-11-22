ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man admitted in court that he had child pornography on his phone, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said that in February 2020, an officer came into contact with 35-year-old Mark Frey through an online network. The officer downloaded two pictures of child porn from Frey’s device. On March 2022, they learned someone recovered Frey’s work phone and found images of child pornography.

After searching the device, authorities found 15 pictures and 27 videos of child pornography, which led to Frey’s arrest on August 15, 2022. They later recovered around 140 images of child porn from his cell phone.

On Wednesday, Frey pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The charges he has carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.