ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man faces grand larceny after two golf carts and several batteries were stolen from a local business, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in June, deputies found the carts abandoned on the side of Caledonia-Avon Road. Upon locating the business they were taken from, investigators learned that the owners had also reported several new vehicle batteries were stolen.

It was alleged that 43-year-old Gregory Fingland went into the business and stole approximately 69 Interstate Batteries, most of them being brand new.

Fingland was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail and was held without bail due to multiple prior felony convictions, the sheriff’s office said.