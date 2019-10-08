Rochester man accused of scamming elderly Pittsford couple for more than $100K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities say he scammed an elderly Pittsford couple out of thousands of dollars in unfinished home renovations.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Stephen Butler, 35 of Rochester, received $119,323 for home repairs and renovations, but the work was never done. Officials say Butler also used the couple’s credit card for his own personal use, in an amount of $6,273.

Butler was arrested on Thursday, October 3. He is charged with second degree grand larceny and identity theft — both of which are felony charges.

He was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court and released on his own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was issued to one of the victims, and the other has since passed away.

Officials have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Tuesday to further discuss details of this case.