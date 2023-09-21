ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was accused of raping two teenage girls inside a room at the Motel 6 on Chili Avenue, according to the Gates Police Department.

On September 6, 24-year-old Jamique Pierce was arrested at the motel after police said he rented a room with multiple minors. It was alleged that Pierce had sex with two girls, ages 13 and 14.

Pierce was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for two counts each of second-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sex act.

Pierce is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.