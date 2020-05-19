Rochester man accused of biting officer arrested, facing multiple charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 22-year-old city resident was arrested after biting an officer’s finger.

Officials say officers responded to Kohlman Street Monday for the report of a domestic dispute. While attempting to separate those who were involved in an altercation, the suspect bit an officer’s finger, according to police.

Officials say the RPD officer was not injured and the bite failed to penetrate the officer’s glove.

The suspect, 22-year-old Rose Marrero of Rochester, was subsequently arrested and charged with attempt assault in the second degree, and resisting arrest in relation to the bite.

For the domestic dispute, officials say Marrero faces additional charges of attempted assault in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Officials say Marrero was booked into the Monroe County Jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.