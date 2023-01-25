ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house on Brooklyn Street was struck multiple times by gunfire Friday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that, at the time of the shooting, two adults and a child were inside the home. None of the occupants were injured by the gunfire.

This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck an occupied house in Rochester, with this being the fourth incident that had a juvenile inside the home at the time of the gunfire.

Police say that there are no suspects in custody and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.