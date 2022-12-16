ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced Friday that the City of Rochester’s Gun Violence Emergency Proclamation has been extended until January 14.

This is the fifth time Mayor Evans has extended the state of emergency, after it was originally proclaimed on July 21, 2022. Evans announced renewal on August 18, September 20, October 18, November 17, and now December 16.

In a letter from Mayor Evans, he says this extension is in response to the continuation of unprecedented levels of gun violence in the City of Rochester.

Mayor Evans also says that as of Friday, there have been 339 shooting victims in 2022.

You can read the full proclamation from Mayor Malik Evans below: