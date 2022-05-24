ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man found guilty in a murder at a Rochester grocery store was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday.

Alexander Laureano, 29, shot and killed Chernet Tiruneh during an attempted robbery at Chappa’s Groceries in 2020. Prosecutors said Laureano held Tiruneh at gunpoint and demanded money, then shot him when he reached for a legally registered firearm.

Laureano was arrested 11 months later and charged with murder manslaughter, and three counts of attempted robbery.

“Chernet Tiruneh, was a cherished member of this community. His senseless murder deserved justice,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement released Monday. “Chernet came to this country and worked tirelessly for his family and his community. Alexander Laureano had no regard for the law when he brutally took the life of a beloved community member for a quick attempt at money.”