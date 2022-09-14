ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers announced that Rochester General Hospital is currently on lockdown early Wednesday morning.

According to RPD Captain Ryan Tauriello, officers received information about a potential threat to the hospital via social media, causing the hospital to go into lockdown.

Captain Tauriello said there wasn’t an active threat to the hospital and no injuries were reported.

“Our initial information received didn’t suggest there was an active threat at the hospital,” Captain Tauriello said. “We never knew of a threat on the actual campus or at the hospital. It was some threats made via social media, so that’s what our concern was.”

The Rochester Police Department is still investigating the social media threat and will be on scene into early afternoon.

Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital.