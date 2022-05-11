ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The leader of a violent Rochester drug ring was sentenced to life in prison, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 44-year-old Carlos Javier Figueroa, also known as Javi and “Big Bro,” was convicted following a federal jury trial of narcotics conspiracy, possession, discharge of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy.

According to Ross, the sentence is life in prison, plus 25 years.

According to prosecutors, Figueroa was the leader of a Rochester-based drug trafficking organization that was involved in the transportation and sale of cocaine in the city, and violence related to the drug trade. They say the organization was responsible for the 2016 shooting death of Walter Ross at the corner of Burbank Street and North Clinton Avenue.

Officials say Figueroa provided the 9mm handgun that co-defendant Jonathon Cruz-Carmona used to murder Ross. They say the gun was also used by co-defendant Obed Torres Garcia to shoot at police officers on Burbank Street when they attempted to raid Figueroa’s residence in January 2018.

According to Ross, various locations throughout Rochester were used to receive, store, and sell the supply of illegal drugs. They say Figueroa coordinated shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico, which were sent to locations in Rochester through the United States Postal Service. They say once the packages arrived, the cocaine was broken down and packaged for sale.

During search warrants executed on January 29, 2018, investigators seized more than $700,000 cash, six assault rifles, three loaded handguns, more than four kilograms of cocaine, and a quantity of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

A total of 12 defendants were charged and convicted in this case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

