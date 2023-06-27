ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester firefighter was placed on unpaid leave after he was arrested on child pornography charges, as the city is looking to terminate him.

31-year-old Brett Marrapese was accused of communicating with over 100 minors and persuading them to send him pornographic pictures and videos.

An investigation began when Irondequoit police received a tip that a 13-year-old girl was messaging someone on Snapchat when they asked for sexually-explicit images.

Following a search of Marrapese’s home, person, and RFD locker, investigators said they uncovered over 1,300 pictures and 121 videos of child pornography from his phone.

The city first placed Marrapese on paid leave after the FBI served a search warrant. They began the proceedings to place him on unpaid leave after he was arrested on June 23.

City officials are working to expedite disciplinary employment proceedings. Marrapese is now facing a maximum of 30 years in prison for the charges.