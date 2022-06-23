ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man plead today to the possession with to distribute fentanyl, the highly addictive and highly potent narcotic, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Office of the District Attorney announced Thursday.

24-year-old Eddy Wilson was arrested in October 2021 following a several month investigation into his drug trafficking activities, authorities announced today.

Wilson became a subject of interest after authorities say they became aware that he sold fentanyl to an individual who then overdosed on the drugs.

Before his arrest, officials say they executed a search warrant at his residence on Wolfert Terrace in Rochester, where they found fentanyl and cocaine packaged for street sale, a loaded firearm, drug packaging paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.

His charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life and a $1,000,000 fine.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 12 at 2:00 p.m.

The investigation was spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations as well as the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance from other law enforcement offices and departments.