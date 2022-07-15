ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester felon was sentenced to prison on Friday after possessing drugs with the intent of distribution.

25-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez was arrested on March 23, 2021, following a search of his home on Saranac Street. According to investigators, Sanchez was in possession of over 88 grams of a fentanyl analogue, over 64 grams of cocaine, and a loaded pistol with ammunition.

Sanchez, at the time of his arrest, was on supervised release after serving five years in prison for possessing a firearm and drug trafficking.

Sanchez was sentenced to 168 months in prison by Judge Charles J. Siragusa, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.