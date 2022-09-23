ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester felon who was arrested in 2021 after a high-speed chase was convicted on Friday by a federal jury.

On July 2, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was searching for Charles Holley, 32, who was wanted on a parole absconder warrant. Members located a vehicle that was believed to be driven by Holley.

After task force members tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle — driven by Holley — took off on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. During the chase, the vehicle struck approximately seven vehicles and nearly hit a pedestrian.

After the crash, Holley tried to flee on foot, but was arrested after officers saw him discard a loaded .38 caliber revolver. Officers then searched the vehicle and found a bullet-proof vest, crack cocaine, and a fake Texas ID with the name “Jamar Lewis.”

Holley had seven previous felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition. The charges he faces carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.