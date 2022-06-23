ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A previously-convicted Rochester felon was arrested on new drug and gun charges, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to prosecutors, 31-year-old Paul James is charged with the following via criminal complaint:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Carry and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

If convicted, the man will face a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Officials say the complaint outlines that officers responded to the area of 212 Saratoga Street on April 29 for a report of four gunshots being fired in the area. Once at the location, one of the officers recognized James from a previous encounter and arrested him after he was found in possession of a revolver that contained a live round of ammunition and four empty casings in the cylinder.

According to police, the 31-year-old was also in possession of 34 small bags of cocaine.

James was previously convicted in February 2015 on gun and assault charges. The man made a preliminary appearance and is currently being detained, according to U.S. Attorney Trin Ross.

