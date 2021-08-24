Rochester father sentenced to 27 years in prison for beating death of 9-month-old daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for the 2018 beating death of his 9-month-old daughter, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office announced.

Charlie Richmon, 27, was sentenced to 27 and one-third years to life in prison for the murder of 9-month-old Arabella Richmond, according to authorities.

He was convicted by a Monroe County jury on murder in the second degree, first degree manslaughter, and aggravated criminal contempt.

Officials say on January 1, 2018, Rochester police officers were called to a home on Culver Road for the report of an unresponsive child. That child, Arabella Richmond, later died at Strong Memorial Hospital from blunt force trauma to her head.

Police later arrested Charlie Richmond for the child’s death.

“Over three and a half years later, I am proud that the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office can finally secure justice for young Arabella,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Balling. “This sentence would not have been possible without the Major Crimes Unit at the Rochester Police Department, the Marshall’s Task Force and the incredible doctors and advocates at Golisano Children’s Hospital. While we are pleased with today’s sentence, nothing can be done to bring back the life of this young child, a fact that Charlie Richmond will have to live with for the rest of his days.”

“The Child Abuse Attorneys at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office see some of the most heart wrenching and disturbing cases that come through our office,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “The death of any child is devastating for our entire community. While we wish these jobs were not necessary, Monroe County has some of the best child advocates in the country. Every single day, we have an entire bureau of Child Abuse Assistant District Attorneys who work tirelessly to put these offenders behind bars. If you know or suspect a child who may be experiencing abuse, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office urges you to contact law enforcement or the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.”