ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking activities approached Santiago to check on him after seeing him fall from a stopped minivan that he was driving.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that officers saw an unknown pill in the driver’s door, they detained Santiago and searched the vehicle. Officers found various quantities of suspected controlled substances, which were later confirmed to be cocaine, fentanyl, and para-flourofentanyl.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence on Norton Street where Santiago had been earlier that day. During their search, they found 40 rounds of ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Santiago was previously convicted of five separate felonies and is legally prohibited from possessing ammunition.

The fentanyl charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years, or a fine of $1 million, or both. Santiago’s sentencing is scheduled for May 31.