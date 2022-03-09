ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester drug dealer was sentenced to six years in prison, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 40-year-old Dkeidron Dublin, convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and will spend 72 months in prison.

Authorities say Dublin was arrested on May 19, 2021 as part of a long-term investigation into a Rochester drug trafficking ring, led by co-defendant Jason Siplin.

Officials say on that day, investigators intercepted a phone call between Dublin and another co-defendant, Timothy Granison — the husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren — in which they used coded language to discuss Granison resupplying Dublin with drugs.

Federal prosecutors say later that day, Granison’s vehicle arrived at Dublin’s house on Birch Crescent where Dublin got into Granison’s vehicle and both were taken into custody.

Officials say a search of the vehicle and Dublin’s house resulted in 31 grabs of cocaine being seized, along with $1,241, drug packaging materials, and a semiautomatic pistol.

On the same day that Dublin was arrested, New York State Police executed a search warrant at the home of then-Mayor Warren and her husband, Granison.

– Large NYS Police presence, streets blocked off on either side

– Home registered to Mayor Lovely Warren, according to public records

– NYSP still on scene at this hour



Working to learn more details. We will keep you posted on @News_8 and on our digital platforms. https://t.co/NModAwKHdC pic.twitter.com/4fhHyMhWJq — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 19, 2021

All together six men were charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine. Named in the complaint are: