ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to prison after being convicted for distributing crack cocaine, federal officials announced Friday.

According to prosecutors, Ernest Gamble faces 63 months in prison, or about 5.2 years, for his involvement in conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Police say Gamble was part of a drug-trafficking gang that sold cocaine out of a drug house on Glenwood Avenue. After securing a search warrant, investigators spotted the man flushing narcotics down the toilet as they made their way inside the residence.

The 20-year-old was taken in custody with more than $5,000 in his pockets, officials said.