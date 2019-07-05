Rochester driver arrested for DWI after striking pedestrian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — A pedestrian was hospitalized on Thursday evening after having been struck by a vehicle in Rochester on the 30 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers said the incident took place shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 28-year-old Rochester resident, laying on the ground and was bleeding from the head.

Officers said the victim was taken to URMC and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the driver of the involved vehicle and arrested him for DWI. Officers said the driver is a 27-year-old Rochester resident.