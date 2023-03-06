ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester doctor will be in court Monday morning for a bench trial after being charged in connection to a fatal overdose of a patient.

According to the New York State Attorney General, Sudipt Deshmukh, a primary care physician, allegedly prescribed a lethal mix of opioids and controlled substances, which led to the death of a patient.

Deshmukh is being charged with second-degree manslaughter, two counts of reckless endangerment, and six counts of criminal sale of a prescription for controlled substances by a practitioner.

In addition, he also faces charges of healthcare fraud for allegedly having Medicare pay for the prescriptions that led to the patient’s overdose.

Deshmukh, if convicted, could face a maximum of 15 years in prison for these charges.