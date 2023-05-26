ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local doctor was found not guilty of manslaughter after he was accused of prescribing opioids that led to a patient’s fatal overdose.

Sudipt Deshmukh, a primary care physician, was indicted back in February 2021 after the Office of the Attorney General accused him of prescribing a lethal mix of opioids and controlled substances.

The prescription, according to the AG’s Office, led to the death of the patient. It was alleged that Deshmukh knew that the patient struggled with addiction.

Deshmukh was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment in the first-degree, criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance, and healthcare fraud. In court on Friday, he was found not guilty on all charges.