Rochester developer Bob Morgan indicted on new charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new set of criminal charges has been filed against Rochester developer Bob Morgan.

The 104-count indictment accuses Morgan and his son Todd — along with Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti — of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and conspiracy. They were arraigned on those charges Thursday.

The indictment follows the dismissal of a list of similar charges last year based on technical issues. The judge in that instance told prosecutors they could seek charges again.

Morgan’s counsel Joel M. Cohen and Lee Dunst sent News 8 at statement Thursday saying:

“As he has since May 2019, Mr. Morgan will continue to vigorously defend himself, and remains confident that the truth will once again prevail in court against the government’s meritless allegations and improper tactics in its investigation and prosecution.”

If convicted, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison and fines.