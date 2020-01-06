Rochester deli operators plead guilty to food stamp fraud

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two operators of a deli on Joseph Avenue in Rochester, have pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud.

Officials say 47-year-old Hicham Khallad, and Karim Euchi operated Joseph Market between May 2018 and February 2019.

During that time they accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from customers in exchange for non-food items like cigarettes.

A business that accepts SNAP benefits can only exchange them for eligible food products.

Prosecutors say $154,000 in SNAP funds were given to the Joseph Market for food that was never purchased. Khallad and Euchi also bought food stamps for less than their full value for cash, resulting in a profit.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.