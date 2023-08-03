ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man, previously convicted on child pornography charges, has pleaded guilty to a new charge.

50-year-old Robert Bibbins is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison after admitting for the second time that he was in possession of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Bibbins was convicted in 2015, served time, violated his probation and was sent back to prison. He got out on parole in September of 2022 and within days of his release, purchased an internet-capable cell phone in violation of his parole conditions.

During a routine search that same month, parole officers found the phone in a trash can at a half-way house where Bibbins was living. On it, they discovered sexually explicit images of children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Bibbins will be sentenced in December. He faces a maximum of 20 years, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.