ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Child Street and Jay Street Tuesday morning, officers with the Rochester Police Department announced..

Just after 9 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of a stolen car.

During the investigation, the car was found a few minutes away in the Child Street area. Officers said they attempted to stop the car, which then attempted to unsuccessfully flee the scene.

Within seconds of officers turning their police lights on to stop the vehicle, it sped up, and immediately struck a pole.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers say the investigation into the circumstances of the theft is ongoing.

