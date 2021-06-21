Rochester business owner pleads guilty to bank fraud over counterfeit checks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal authorities say a Rochester business owner pleaded guilty Monday to bank fraud in connection to counterfeit checks.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 35-year-old Bradley Williams, pleaded guilty to bank fraud, and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Williams, who used to live in Rochester and now resides in North Carolina, knowingly deposited 173 counterfeit and forged checks with his M&T Bank business account. Officials say the forged checks totaled up to an amount of $67,558.

Officials say Williams attempted to withdraw the money in the days after the checks were deposited, but his account was locked when the bank discovered the checks were fraudulent.

According to prosecutors: “The checks were electronically created using the actual names, addresses, and bank account numbers of other individuals, and were made payable to 4CIS in amounts between approximately $385 and $399 each. The victims had no business with the defendant or 4CIS Inc. Further, the victims did not authorize the use of their identifying information for the creation of checks from their accounts and did not authorize any payments to the defendant or 4CIS Inc.”

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.