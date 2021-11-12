Rochester bank robbery suspect taken into custody in Brighton, found with stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a suspect in a recent bank robbery was taken into custody in Brighton after being found operating a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jason Shafer is charged with second degree robbery and fourth degree grand larceny. Additional criminal charges against him may be filed, police say.

Police say Shafer was identified as a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday at the Canandaigua National Bank located at 210 Alexander Street in Rochester.

Officials say police discovered that Shafer was operating a stolen vehicle. Working with the Brighton Police Department, authorities say they located and recovered the vehicle in the area of Oakdale Drive in Brighton where Shafer was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Shafer is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday. He’s currently on probation for a prior conviction.