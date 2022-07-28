ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, the Rochester Police Department say they have made multiple assault and firearms arrests with the aid of the US Marshall’s Task Force.

First, on May 20, 2022, RPD says they responded to Smith Street for both a ShotSpotter activation, as well as reports of shots fired. They say a house was struck, and a 19-year-old woman who was outside was hit by gunfire. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Over two months later, on July 26, Andre Howell, a 28-year-old from Rochester, was identified as the suspect following an investigation. At the time, RPD says that then the US Marshalls arrested him, he was illegally possessing a handgun, as RPD says he had a previous weapons charge.

Howell faces three weapons charges, assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

Secondly, Bruce Miles, a 33-year-old from Rochester, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation that started Tuesday with a report of a person shot on Fleming St. RPD says officers responded to that street at 12:30 p.,m. Tuesday, and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”

After the investigation started, RPD says the US Marshalls Task Force found Miles on State Street, and arrested him there. He faces an assault charge and two weapons charges.