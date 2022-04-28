ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of intentionally setting his apartment on fire and assaulting three responding officers last month was indicted Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Vernell Moxley faces five counts of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Arson in the Second Degree.

According to police, the 47-year-old intentionally started a fire in his apartment at The Hamilton, a high-rise apartment building located at 185 Mount Hope Avenue around 6 a.m. on March 28.

Authorities say Moxley assaulted the responding officers with a 12” long piece of wood in the midst of their arrival and also allegedly choked a member of the Strong Hospital medical staff.

The man was released from treatment to his injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital and was transported to the Monroe County Jail on April 15.

His sentencing schedule has yet to be released by federal officials.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.