ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man previously arrested for shooting two women on Child Street last month was retaken into custody Monday for his role in a June shooting.

Travis Collier was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree after investigators identified him as the suspected shooter in an August 11th incident that left two females in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was placed in custody seven days later during a traffic stop near Maple Street.

Police say Collier was released for reasons unknown at this time and was rearrested on September 3rd after being identified as the suspect in a June 18th shooting.

According to officials, responding officers arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight to find a 43-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

The victim, who had arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged following a recovery.

After an investigation revealed that Collier was in possession of a handgun during this incident, US Marshall’s Task Force officers located him on Lyell Avenue and took him into custody.

Collier was charged with additional accounts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees. Officials expect him to be arraigned in Rochester City Court at a later date.

News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for clarification on Collier’s release. No response has been received at this time.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.