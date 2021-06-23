Rochester armed drug trafficker pleads guilty, feds say

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal officials say an armed drug trafficker from Rochester pleaded guilty Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced 45-year-old Willie Wofford of Rochester pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammunition by an unlawful drug user. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $1,000,000 or both. 

Prosecutors say Rochester police officers stopped Wofford under the suspicion he was selling drugs near York Street on February 20, 2018. During a subsequent search, officers recovered cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale, along with a loaded semiautomatic handgun.

Wofford’s sentencing is scheduled for October 27, 2021.

