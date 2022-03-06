ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and the Irondequoit Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The initial report came from an address in Irondequoit saying a male had been shot on Portland Avenue near Norton Street in Irondequoit, however the induvial said the shooting took place in the City of Rochester.

A 20-year-old Rochester resident suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

No one is in custody and RPD and IPD are investigating the incident.